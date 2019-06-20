What to Know 40-year-old unemployed man is accused of fatally stabbing his retired uncle on Long Island more than a dozen times during a fight over money

David Cahoon Jr. was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his uncle, William Cahoon, 18 times in his Levittown home, prosecutors said

Cahoon Jr.’s lawyer, Michael Soshnick, denies the allegations

A 40-year-old unemployed man is accused of fatally stabbing his retired uncle on Long Island more than a dozen times during a fight over money.

David Cahoon Jr. was charged Thursday with murder in the second degree for stabbing his uncle, William Cahoon, 18 times in his Levittown home, according to prosecutors.

Police say that Cahoon Jr., who is unemployed, wanted cash from his uncle, a retired school district employee, who they say had significant assets.

According to prosecutors, after the killing, Cahoon Jr. abandoned his apartment, changed his cellphone number, closed his bank accounts and used fake names when visiting his mom’s gated community in Melville.

Cahoon Jr.’s lawyer, Michael Soshnick, denies the allegations, saying his client never left Long Island and was aware he might be considered a suspect.

“He’s a convenient patsie,” said Soshnick. “But we will fight this case until the end.”

Soshnick says his client loved his uncle and denies he had any involvement in the murder.

Cahoon Jr.’s mother and sister were in court but didn’t comment.

Cahoon Jr. offered no plea and was ordered held without bail.