A Long Island woman has been arrested, accused of slapping her 7-week-old newborn daughter when she wouldn't stop crying, police said.

Fiona Lall, 30, of Roosevelt, hit her baby daughter so hard it caused swelling to the face and bruising to the back, police said.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lall was arrested at her Whitestone Avenue home on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

She's scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Thursday. Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available.