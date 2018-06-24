Long Island Mom Arrested After Letting 15-Year-Old Daughter Drive Alone: Police - NBC New York
Long Island Mom Arrested After Letting 15-Year-Old Daughter Drive Alone: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    A Long Island mom was arrested after her 15-year-old daughter got pulled over for speeding, police said.

    A highway patrol officer pulled the 15-year-old girl over on Sunrise Highway, near exit 62 in Eastport, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday after they caught her speeding in a 1997 Mercury Sable, Suffolk County police said.

    Her mother Yolanda Martinez-Reymundo, 41, handed the girl the car keys to drive herself to work, according to police.

    It wasn’t clear how fast the girl was going or why Martinez-Reymundo didn’t drive her daughter to work herself.

    The Mastic Beach resident was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. She’s expected to be arraigned on Monday.

