A Long Island mom was arrested after her 15-year-old daughter got pulled over for speeding, police said.

A highway patrol officer pulled the 15-year-old girl over on Sunrise Highway, near exit 62 in Eastport, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday after they caught her speeding in a 1997 Mercury Sable, Suffolk County police said.

Her mother Yolanda Martinez-Reymundo, 41, handed the girl the car keys to drive herself to work, according to police.

It wasn’t clear how fast the girl was going or why Martinez-Reymundo didn’t drive her daughter to work herself.

The Mastic Beach resident was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. She’s expected to be arraigned on Monday.