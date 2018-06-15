Police on Long Island have released a sketch of a bearded man who is being hunted for a frightening attempted kidnapping. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Friday, June 15, 2018)

New details have emerged in the bizarre report of two strange men in yellow pants attacking two 8-year-old cousins on Long Island as they played in one of their yards Tuesday.

Police late Thursday released a sketch of one of the men they are hunting for in the attempted kidnapping of the two girls in Mineola. The eerie sketch shows a man with a thick beard.

The girls, cops say, are the only two to report suspicious vehicles or people in the neighborhood at the time. They told police they were playing in the Maple Place yard shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the two unknown men confronted them and chased them around.

One of the men pushed one of the girls to the ground and hit her in the face; she screamed and kicked the man, then both strangers took off, one on foot and the other in a dark-colored car, according to the girls' report to police.

Carlos Valente, who said he's a family member of the two cousins, said the girls were "freaked out."

"Somebody came into their yard and tried to take them," he said.

Neighbor Laura Gregorius said she was right next door when the strangers tried to grab them.

"One girl was pushed to the ground. She was struck two times in the face," she said.

The 8-year-old girl who said she was pushed suffered minor injuries. The other girl wasn't hurt. Both girls were able to alert their parents, who called 911, according to police.

The local school district says it will have extra patrols as a precaution.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video of the two suspects, described as being between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet tall, with beards, and each wearing yellow pants and blue shits -- what police say may have been some kind of uniform.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

