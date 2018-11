A house fire on Long Island has killed a person, authorities said. (Published 3 hours ago)

The blaze broke out at around 9:45 p.m. inside a garage of a home on Martin Street in Massapequa, police said.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released by officials.

Video from the scene shows firefighters working to put out the blaze in the smoke-filled garage.

There is no word on what may have sparked the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.