A massage therapist in Long Island was arrested Tuesday morning for sexually abusing a customer earlier this month, according to police.

Matthew Widener, 33, of Farmingville, is facing a charge of sexual abuse in the third degree.

Suffolk County Police say that a 34-year-old woman was allegedly getting a massage at Karasmatic Day Spa, at 861 Montauk Highway, Bayport, on Aug. 12 when she was inappropriately touched by Widener.

Widener, a licensed massage therapist, has since been terminated by his employer, police say.

It is not immediately clear if Widener retained an attorney.

Authorities urge any alleged victims of Widener to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.