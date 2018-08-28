Long Island Massage Therapist Arrested for Sexually Abusing Customer: Police - NBC New York
Long Island Massage Therapist Arrested for Sexually Abusing Customer: Police

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A massage therapist in Long Island was arrested Tuesday morning for sexually abusing a customer earlier this month, according to police

    • Matthew Widener, 33, of Farmingville, is facing a charge of sexual abuse in the third degree

    • Police say that a 34-year-old woman was allegedly getting a massage at Karasmatic Day Spa, Bayport, when she was inappropriately touched

    A massage therapist in Long Island was arrested Tuesday morning for sexually abusing a customer earlier this month, according to police.

    Matthew Widener, 33, of Farmingville, is facing a charge of sexual abuse in the third degree.

    Suffolk County Police say that a 34-year-old woman was allegedly getting a massage at Karasmatic Day Spa, at 861 Montauk Highway, Bayport, on Aug. 12 when she was inappropriately touched by Widener.

    Widener, a licensed massage therapist, has since been terminated by his employer, police say.

    It is not immediately clear if Widener retained an attorney.

    Authorities urge any alleged victims of Widener to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

