Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A massage therapist on Long Island who was arrested for sexually abusing a customer abused two other women as well, police said

    • Matthew Widener, 33, was arrested last week for allegedly inappropriately touching a 34-year-old customer

    • On Monday, police said Widener sexually abused two other woman at the same spa earlier this year

    A massage therapist on Long Island who was arrested for sexually abusing a customer inappropriately touched two other women as well, police said.

    Suffolk County police arrested Matthew Widener, 33, of Farmingville, last week for allegedly inappropriately touching a 34-year-old woman as she was getting a massage at Karasmatic Day Spa in Bayport on Aug. 12.

    On Monday, police said Widener has been accused of inappropriately touching two other women at the same spa this year, on Jan. 27 and on Aug. 11.

    He's expected to be arraigned for those two incidents on Tuesday.

    Widener previously worked as a massage therapist at Elements Massage in Smithtown between June 2013 and December 2017.

    Authorities urged any alleged victims of Widener to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

