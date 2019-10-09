The Queens home where a 66-year-old Janice Matthews was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

What to Know Police say a Long Island man entered the home of a 66-year-old Queens woman in August and stabbed her multiple times

John Satchell, 43, is accused of enlisting his two children to help him cover up the murder of Janice Matthews

Satchell was the person who reported to police that he had found a woman's body wrapped in a bed shoot in the home's basement, police say

A Long Island man allegedly tried to cover up the murder of a 66-year-old woman in Queens with the help of his two kids, authorities said Wednesday.

Janice Matthews was found dead with "an apparent neck injury" in her Jamaica, Queens, home on 172nd Street on August 22 after her daughter called police because she had not heard from her mother.

The NYPD didn't initially provide the details of Matthews' death but following an investigation, they say 43-year-old John Satchell of Hempstead also called police to say he found a body wrapped in a bed sheet in the basement.

Authorities say that Satchell entered the Queens residence unlawfully and stabbed Matthews multiple times.

He then concealed the woman's body and enlisted his two children, both of whom are minors, to help him, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what role the children played in the crime and information on their gender and exact ages was not available.

It was also unclear whether Satchell had a prior relationship with Matthews.

Satchell was charged with murder, burglary, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

No information of Satchell's legal representation was immediately available.