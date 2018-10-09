A high-speed chase ended with a minivan intentionally slamming int a dirt bike, killing two men. Now the driver in that crash has been sentenced. Greg Cergol reports.

A Long Island man who pleaded guilty in a June 2017 crash that killed two men he thought had stolen his brother’s dirt bike could spend up to 10 1/2 years in prison.

Christopher Bouchard, of Mastic Beach, was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 10 1/2 years in prison Tuesday, with the judge calling his actions “reckless conduct” and “gutless.”

Bouchard in August pleaded guilty to driving his minivan after Anthony Garriques, 20, and Keenan King, 19, who were on a dirt bike Bouchard believed they’d stolen from his brother.

Bouchard slammed the minivan into the bike, killing both of the men, prosecutors said.

Outrage After Death of 2 Teens in Chase, Bike Crash

A Long Island man was in court after police say he chased two teens he believed had stolen his brother's dirt bike, leading to a deadly crash. Greg Cergol reports. (Published Friday, June 23, 2017)

In court on Tuesday, he apologized for the incident.

“I think about that day every day and I wish I could take back what happened,” he said. “My heart goes out to the families. I never meant to hurt them and I take full responsibility.”

Family members of the victims declined to make statements at the sentencing, but following the sentencing, Garriques’ mother said it “wasn’t enough,” adding that “laws need to be changed.”