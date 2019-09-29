Long Island Man Drove Drunk With 1-Year-Old Daughter in Car: Police - NBC New York
Long Island Man Drove Drunk With 1-Year-Old Daughter in Car: Police

The man smelled like alcohol, and there was an open container of alcohol in the car, police said

    What to Know

    • A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old daughter in the car, police said

    • Police pulled Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25, of Roosevelt, over after he made a right on red onto North Main Street in Freeport

    • Martinez Urbina allegedly smelled like alcohol, and there was an open container of an unspecified alcoholic drink in the car, police say

    A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old daughter in the car, police said.

    Police pulled Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25, of Roosevelt, over after he made a right on red onto North Main Street in Freeport around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

    Martinez Urbina allegedly smelled like alcohol, and there was an open container of an unspecified alcoholic drink in the car, according to police.

    His 1-year-old daughter and the girl’s mother were also in the car, police said.

    Martinez Urbina was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and traffic infractions.

    He was expected to appear in court on Sunday. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

