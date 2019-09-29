FARMINGDALE, NY - OCTOBER 29: A Nassau County Police officer sits in front of a crime scene at 130 Secatogue Ave. October 29, 2014 in Farmingdale, New York

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old daughter in the car, police said.

Police pulled Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25, of Roosevelt, over after he made a right on red onto North Main Street in Freeport around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Martinez Urbina allegedly smelled like alcohol, and there was an open container of an unspecified alcoholic drink in the car, according to police.

His 1-year-old daughter and the girl’s mother were also in the car, police said.

Martinez Urbina was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and traffic infractions.

He was expected to appear in court on Sunday. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.