Ronald Tyler Witt, 21, allegedly stole the flags from the front of a church in Sayville, Suffolk County police said

He was arrested and charged with six counts of petit larceny as a hate crime on Tuesday

A Long Island man allegedly stole a number of LGBT flags from the front of a church in a series of thefts that are being considered hate crimes, police said.

Ronald Tyler Witt, 21, of Sayville, allegedly stole an LGBT flag from the front of Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ in Sayville on July 29, Suffolk County police said.

Witt also allegedly stole LGBT flags from the church on Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 6, according to police.

Witt was arrested and charged with six counts of petit larceny as a hate crime on Tuesday, and was expected to appear in court Wednesday, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.