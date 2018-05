William Hubbard, 48, faces charges of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of Shanell Malave.

A Long Island man is under arrest for murder in the 2011 death of a young woman found suffocated in her bed.

William Hubbard, 48, was arrested Thursday night in Manorville, Suffolk County Police said. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear how long Hubbard had been a suspect in the May 2011 death of 26-year-old Shanell Malave. She was found dead in her Mastic Beach home.

Hubbard is due to be arraigned on Friday.