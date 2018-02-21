What to Know A Bayport man was arrested for stealing a marked police vehicle Tuesday in Bay Shore, according to authorities

Tayawon Anderson, 20, allegedly fled in a police cruiser that was left running and crashed shortly thereafter

Anderson was arrested and charged with grand larceny and reckless endangerment

A Bayport man was arrested for stealing a marked police vehicle Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call just after noon reporting suspicious people in a vehicle parked in front of 1425 Ackerson Blvd. in Bay Shore, Suffolk County Police say.

When an officer arrived, Tayawon Anderson, 20, one of the two occupants in the vehicle, allegedly fled on foot. The officer ran after him and when Anderson returned to the original location he allegedly fled in the police cruiser, which was left running.

The vehicle crashed in a wooded area on southbound Sagtikos Parkway, two miles away, police say. Anderson was arrested at the scene and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with minor injuries.

He was charged with grand larceny and reckless endangerment.

According to police, Anderson has connection to the Crips, but the incident is not believed to be gang-related.

Anderson's arraignment was Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Christopher Gioe, said his client plans to fight the charges and that there’s no evidence his client is a gang member.

Authorities are working to determine the identity of the second occupant of the vehicle Anderson was originally in.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.



