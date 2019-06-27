Long Island Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Girl: Police

What to Know Suffolk County police say Ricardo Gurdon, 33, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl Wednesday at an apartment complex

A man in Long Island has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl reported that he raped her Wednesday.

Suffolk County police say Ricardo Gurdon, 33, allegedly assaulted the young girl in an apartment complex on County Club Drive around noon. Gurdon was charged with rape and criminal sex act in the 1st degree.

He's expected to be arraigned Thursday today at First District Court in Central Islip, according to police.

Investigators say the teen had no prior relationship with the suspect.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Gurdon had legal representation.