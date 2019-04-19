What to Know 22-year-old LI man was arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at police while also holding a butcher knife following a dispute, cops say

A 22-year-old Long Island man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at police while also holding a butcher knife following a dispute with neighbors.

According to the Northport Police Department, officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. Thursday to a report of an apparent dispute between tenants in a residence with several apartments on Fort Salonga Road.

When police arrived, a person at the scene was allegedly bleeding from the mouth and said another tenant, identified as Logan Arens, punched him in the face, cops say.

When police went to find Arens and opened the basement door, he allegedly started to climb up the stairs with a rifle in his left hand and a butcher knife in his right.

According to police, Arens pointed the rifle up the stairs at an officer who drew his gun and ordered him to drop the rifle, which he did so after a moment’s hesitation.

The officer then ordered Arens to drop the knife four times before he obliged, police say.

Arens was subsequently arrested and charged with menacing a police officer, two counts of Criminal Possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

The .22 caliber rifle he had was loaded with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, police say.

Attorney information for Arens was not immediately known.

He is due back in court April 22.