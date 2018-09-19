What to Know Police have arrested a West Babylon man suspected of following at least two teen girls in his van on two different occasions

Marwan Hanna, 59, tried to pull one of them into his van, police say

He's been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Police say they've arrested a Long Island man suspected of following two girls on two separate occasions and trying to pull one of them into his van.

Marwan Hanna, 59, was arrested at his home in West Babylon Tuesday night on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk police said. He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday.

Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Police say on Sept. 7, at around 3:15 p.m., Hanna followed a 14-year-old girl in his 1997 Ford van in the parking lot of 501 Montauk Highway and asked if she wanted a ride, then demanded she get into the van. He allegedly tried to grab the girl but she was able to run away.

On Aug. 22, Hanna followed a 14-year-old girl in his van on Main Street in Babylon, but fled the scene when a bystander confronted him, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have more information on Hanna to contact them at 631-854-8126.