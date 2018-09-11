What to Know A Long Island man faces charges after a raid unveiled a gun, illegal substances and exotic animals, including an alligator

Anthony Cammarata, 27, of Levittown, is facing various charges including possession of a weapon and possession of dangerous animals

Officers removed Gila monsters, which are venomous lizards, one alligator, other reptiles, alleged drugs and a gun from Cammarata's property

A man on Long Island is facing charges after a raid unveiled a gun, illegal substances and exotic animals, including an alligator, authorities say.

Anthony Cammarata, 27, of Levittown, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of unlawful possession of large capacity ammunition feeding device, protection of the public from attack by wild animals and reptiles, five counts of possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and four counts of possession of dangerous animals.

According to authorities, the Nassau County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NCSPCA), Nassau County District Attorney’s investigators and officers from New York State Environmental Conservation State Police (DEC) conducted an investigation in connection to dangerous animals.

During the investigation, officers responded to a residence on Gilling Road, Seaford, and observed a 2002 Lincoln back into a driveway. Officers claim they observed a Gila monster in the vehicle which is illegal to possess in New York.

Nassau County Emergency Services officers ended up removing three Gila monsters, which are venomous lizards, one alligator, two crocodile-like lizards known as Caimans and five bearded lizards.

Additionally, a handgun and apparent steroids were allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

Attorney information for Cammarata was not immediately available.