What to Know A Long Island man is facing numerous drug charges in connection to several alleged fatal overdoses, authorities announced Monday

Benji Diskin was arrested, charged with criminal possession of controlled substances and criminal sale of a controlled substance

It is not immediately clear if Diskin, 61, of Mantagh, has an attorney.

A Long Island man is facing numerous drug charges in connection to several alleged fatal overdoses, authorities announced Monday.

Benji Diskin, 61, of Mantagh, was arrested Saturday and is charged with various counts of criminal possession of controlled substances and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

According to Nassau County authorities, an investigation into the fatal overdoses and community complaints lead to search warrants for a residence in Wantagh and a storage facility in Amityville.

According to the Police Department of the County of Nassau, the searches allegedly recovered pieces of evidence linking overdoses to Diskin, incluiding substances believed to be heroin, cocaine, crack, Suboxone, Clonazepam and packaging items commonly used to sell controlled substances.

Allegedly, authorities also seized an undisclosed amount of money believed to be proceeds of the defendant’s drug sales.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, the investigation was conducted as part of Operation Natalie, Nassau County’s War Against Opioids.

