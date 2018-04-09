A Long Island man was charged with leaving his two Great Danes to die after moving out of his Nassau County apartment, according to authorities.

Mian Saddique, 49-year-old Elmont resident, faces animal cruelty and abandonment charges after allegedly leaving his two dogs behind in the apartment when he moved at the start of the year.

“Every dog deserves a caring and loving home, and when pet owners neglect or abuse their animals, we will hold them criminally accountable.” said District Attorney Madeline Singas.

The dogs, Sheru and Maverick, were found on Jan. 14 by a Hempstead animal control officer, two weeks after Saddique had moved out of the apartment.

Both dogs were discovered to be 30 to 40 pounds underweight, severely malnourished and had been apparently neglected for three months, according to authorities.

According to veterinarians, they were found with dental disease, pressure sores and hair loss.

Saddique is due back in court on May 4.