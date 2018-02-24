A Long Island man who has had his license suspended dozens of times before it was revoked back when Ronald Reagan was president was pulled over twice in 24 hours this weekend, police say.

Ralph Knowles, who was pulled over Friday evening and Saturday morning, had his license suspended 46 times before it expired in 1986 and was then revoked in 1987, according to Suffolk County police.

Knowles, 55, was pulled over in Wyandanch on Friday for failing to signal while changing lanes, police said. That’s when the officer discovered Knowles wasn’t the registered owner of the Dodge Caravan he was driving, according to police.

Then, on Saturday morning, another officer pulled Knowles over in West Babylon – it’s unclear for exactly what. Knowles told the officer he had been pulled over the day before, according to police.

He was taken into custody and was to be held in jail overnight ahead of his arraignment scheduled for Sunday.

Knowles faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

