A Long Island man tried to drive solo in a HOV lane by buckling a fully-dressed dummy into his passenger seat, police said.

An officer was patrolling on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 51, in Dix Hills around 4 p.m. on Monday when he noticed the passenger sitting in the front seat of a Saturn sedan traveling in the HOV lane looked “suspicious,” Suffolk County police said.

When the officer pulled the sedan over, he discovered the driver had strapped a mannequin wearing sunglasses, a hat, jeans and a sweatshirt into the passenger seat, police said.

The driver, James Britt, of Centereach, was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations, according to police.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Monday.