Long Island HOV Lane Driver Buckled Fully-Dressed Dummy Into Passenger Seat: Police
Long Island HOV Lane Driver Buckled Fully-Dressed Dummy Into Passenger Seat: Police

The mannequin was wearing sunglasses, a hat, jeans and a sweatshirt, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    Long Island HOV Lane Driver Buckled Fully-Dressed Dummy Into Passenger Seat: Police
    Suffolk County Police

    What to Know

    • A Long Island man tried to drive solo in a HOV lane by buckling a fully-dressed dummy into his passenger seat, police said

    • A police officer pulled the man over on the Long Island Expressway after noticing his passenger looked "suspicious," cops said

    • The driver was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations, according to police

    A Long Island man tried to drive solo in a HOV lane by buckling a fully-dressed dummy into his passenger seat, police said.

    An officer was patrolling on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 51, in Dix Hills around 4 p.m. on Monday when he noticed the passenger sitting in the front seat of a Saturn sedan traveling in the HOV lane looked “suspicious,” Suffolk County police said.

    When the officer pulled the sedan over, he discovered the driver had strapped a mannequin wearing sunglasses, a hat, jeans and a sweatshirt into the passenger seat, police said.

    The driver, James Britt, of Centereach, was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations, according to police.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Monday.

