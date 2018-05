How much do you think it will take to live next to the “Piano Man” himself? Try about $11.2 million. A sprawling waterfront estate, known as “Frog Songs” on Oyster Bay’s exclusive Centre Island, is on the market. The added bonus of being the owner of the property? Well, it turns out that the majestic estate is actually next door to the multi-award winning musician Billy Joel, according to Dolly Lenz Real Estate, which is listing the property.