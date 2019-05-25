What to Know A Long Island day care owner was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, police said

The co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care in Brentwood allegedly abused the girl earlier this year, according to police

The day care center has been shut down, police said

A Long Island day care owner was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, police said.

Jose Flores, the co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care in Brentwood, allegedly abused the girl, who attended the day care, earlier this year, according to Suffolk County police.

Flores was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The day care center has been shut down, according to police.

Flores’ attorney information wasn’t immediately available.