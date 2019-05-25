Long Island Day Care Owner Arrested for Sexually Abusing 7-Year-Old Girl: Police - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Long Island Day Care Owner Arrested for Sexually Abusing 7-Year-Old Girl: Police

The day care center has been shut down, according to police

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    A Long Island day care owner was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, police said.

    Jose Flores, the co-owner of Little Sponges Family Day Care in Brentwood, allegedly abused the girl, who attended the day care, earlier this year, according to Suffolk County police.

    Flores was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

    The day care center has been shut down, according to police. 

    Flores’ attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

