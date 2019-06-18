Long Island Daughter Calls Cops After Strangling Mother Inside Their Home: Police - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Flash Flood, T-Storm Warnings Issued
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Long Island Daughter Calls Cops After Strangling Mother Inside Their Home: Police

The suspect contacted cops just after 8 a.m. and told the operator she just killed her mother at their Central Islip home

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Long Island Daughter Calls Cops After Strangling Mother Inside Their Home: Police

    What to Know

    • A Long Island woman called the police on herself Tuesday morning to tell them she just strangled her own mother inside their home, cops said

    • The suspect contacted cops just after 8 a.m. and told the operator she just killed her mother at their Central Islip home

    • Sharon Easter, 57, was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree

    A Long Island woman called the police on herself Tuesday morning to tell them she just strangled her own mother inside their home, cops said.

    Sharon Easter contacted cops just after 8 a.m. and told the operator she just killed her mother at their home on Cocoanut Street in Central Islip. When police arrived, they found 76-year-old Dorothy Easter dead from apparent strangulation injuries to her neck, according to Suffolk County Police.

    The 57-year-old Easter was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.

    She is being held in police custody, and is scheduled to be arraigned before a judge on June 19. It was not immefiately clear if Easter had an attorney.

    Top News Photos: HK Protests Hit 2 Million Demonstrators

    [NATL] Top News Photos: HK Protests Hit 2 Million Demonstrators and More
    Kin Cheung/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us