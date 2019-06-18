What to Know A Long Island woman called the police on herself Tuesday morning to tell them she just strangled her own mother inside their home, cops said

A Long Island woman called the police on herself Tuesday morning to tell them she just strangled her own mother inside their home, cops said.

Sharon Easter contacted cops just after 8 a.m. and told the operator she just killed her mother at their home on Cocoanut Street in Central Islip. When police arrived, they found 76-year-old Dorothy Easter dead from apparent strangulation injuries to her neck, according to Suffolk County Police.

The 57-year-old Easter was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.

She is being held in police custody, and is scheduled to be arraigned before a judge on June 19. It was not immefiately clear if Easter had an attorney.