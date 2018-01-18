Long Island Cop Brings Severed Fingers to Hospital After Man Gets Hand Caught in Shredder - NBC New York
Long Island Cop Brings Severed Fingers to Hospital After Man Gets Hand Caught in Shredder

Published at 11:41 AM EST on Jan 18, 2018

    Long Island Cop Brings Severed Fingers to Hospital After Man Gets Hand Caught in Shredder

    A Long Island man trying to remove a block of ice from a shredder had his fingers severed when his glove got caught in the machine, police say.

    Southampton police say the victim was trying to dislodge ice from the shredder Wednesday when his glove got caught in the spinner and pulled his hand in, chopping off his fingers. 

    The officer responding to the 911 call on West Main Street in Riverhead found the severed fingers and brought them to Peconic Bay Medical Center for reattachment. 

    His condition wasn't immediately clear. 

