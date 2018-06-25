Authorities are searching for swimmer who went missing off the coast of Long Island, less than a week after a boy is believed to have drowned in the same area. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Authorities are desperately searching for a swimmer who went missing off the coast of Long Island, less than a week after a boy is believed to have drowned in the same area.

The 31-year-old swimmer was last seen with friends in the waters off Long Beach, near Long Beach Boulevard, around 2 Monday morning, the United States Coast Guard said. He was last seen wearing a beige swim suit.

His friends were able to make it back to shore and notified authorities, the Coast Guard said.

The waters were so rough that officials searched by boat and air.

Lifeguards are on duty, but only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The search efforts comes less than a week after a 10-year-old boy went missing while swimming about two blocks away.

Ramell McRae, and his slightly older 11-year-old brother, Jaquan McRae, were in the waters at Long Beach -- where swimming was off-limits last week because lifeguards were not on duty -- and got caught in the powerful rip currents, according to officials.



That search has since been suspended, but on Sunday a child's body was found in the water. Authorities are working to determine if it's that of Ramell.

