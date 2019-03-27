What to Know Jake Gabler-Colotti, 22, of Wantagh is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance; attorney information was not clear

Police say while he worked at Beach Bum Tanning on Long Island, he videotaped women in private rooms

He is accused of videotaping women at tanning salons in Levittown, Seaford and Plainview

A Long Island tanning salon worker is accused of videotaping women in private rooms.

Officials say Jake Gabler-Colotti, 22, of Wantagh, taped a woman while they were in private tanning rooms while he worked at Beach Bum Tanning in Levittown.

Authorities say he is accused of taping other women at other Beach Bum Tanning salons in Seaford and Plainview. He was arrested at the Levittown salon on Tuesday.

Gabler-Colotti is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, police said. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.