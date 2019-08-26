NY's Infamous 'Bagel Boss' Cuffed Over Marina Tirade: Report

Multiple outlets report the man seen in the video from the marina is the same man whose tirade at a local bagel shop went viral in July. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A man was seen on video getting handcuffed on the ground by police after an apparent tirade at a Long Island marina over the weekend

Multiple outlets report the man seen in the video from the marina is the same man whose tirade at a local bagel shop went viral in July

Police would not confirm the man is Chris Morgan, but the man at the marina does resemble him and other news outlets report it's him as well

Long Island's notorious "Bagel Boss" is allegedly at it again, this time unleashing a tirade on people at a local marina over the weekend, according to witness accounts and several published reports.

Police would not confirm it's the same man whose caught-on-camera meltdown at Bagel Boss in Bay Shore -- a rant allegedly sparked by frustration women rejected him over his height -- went viral in July. But multiple other news outlets, including TMZ and The New York Post identify him as Chris Morgan.

The latest fray happened at the Bay Shore Marina on Sunday. Police confirmed officers on patrol in the area at the time saw a man shouting at people, swinging a small bat and causing a disturbance around 5:45 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Video posted to Facebook shows police handcuffing a man who appears to resemble Morgan on the grass, then taking him to a waiting vehicle. Another video shows the man yelling and cursing at someone who he claims "sprayed my eyes!"

Morgan is scheduled to face off against Mets legend Lenny Kykstra in a "Celebrity Boxing" match in Atlantic City next month. It wasn't clear if the weekend confrontation at the marina would affect the planned fight.

The Post said neither Morgan nor his management team could be reached for comment on the latest fracas.