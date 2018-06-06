Police are hunting for a man who they say went on a fiery crime spree on Long Island. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Police on Long Island are looking for a man who they say went on a crime spree, setting fires and burglarizing and robbing several businesses all in a matter of hours.



Suffolk County cops say the man's spree started early Tuesday around 3 when he intentionally set a vehicle on fire in Wyandanch. About 30 minutes later, police say he burglarized a business on Station Drive and put it up in flames.

Three minutes later, cops claim he tried to rob a worker at a Sunoco on Straight Path and then set it on fire as well.

Officials say he then took his fiery crime spree to Grand Boulevard where he lit a fence on fire just before 4 a.m. Then about 20 minutes later, authorities said he put a boat on Lake Avenue in Deer Park up in smoke.

The suspect wasn’t finished, however. Police said he then lit two flags on fire, one on West 22nd and the other back on Grand Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Police urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could land the man behind bars.