A woman is set to go before a judge after she was arrested and charged with murder in a deadly house fire. Katherine Creag reports.

What to Know A Long Beach woman has been arrested and charged with murder and arson in connection with a deadly house fire on Long Island last year

Police say the fire broke out at a home on Centre Island Drive in Centre Island around 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018

The body of James Coppola, 75, was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished, according to police

A Long Beach woman has been arrested and charged with murder and arson in connection with a deadly house fire on Long Island last year, police said.

Jennifer Gross, 54, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson on Friday in connection with the blaze, according to police. Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

Police say the fire broke out at a home on Centre Island Drive in Centre Island around 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018.

The inferno had engulfed the home by the time firefighters got there, official said. The body of Centre Island and Howard Beach resident James Coppola, 75, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished, police said.

1 Killed in Centre Island Fire

Detectives on Long Island are trying to figure out how a deadly fire that claimed the life of one man started. The fire took place in an exclusive neighborhood that is home to a number of celebrities. NBC 4's Pei-Sze Cheng reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018)

Police didn’t immediately say what the relationship between Gross and Coppola was.

Gross was expected to appear in court Saturday.