Long Beach Woman Charged With Murder, Arson for Deadly House Fire on Long Island: Cops

The body of James Coppola, 75, was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A Long Beach woman has been arrested and charged with murder and arson in connection with a deadly house fire on Long Island last year

    • Police say the fire broke out at a home on Centre Island Drive in Centre Island around 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018

    • The body of James Coppola, 75, was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished, according to police

    A Long Beach woman has been arrested and charged with murder and arson in connection with a deadly house fire on Long Island last year, police said.

    Jennifer Gross, 54, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson on Friday in connection with the blaze, according to police. Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

    Police say the fire broke out at a home on Centre Island Drive in Centre Island around 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018.

    The inferno had engulfed the home by the time firefighters got there, official said. The body of Centre Island and Howard Beach resident James Coppola, 75, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished, police said.

    Police didn’t immediately say what the relationship between Gross and Coppola was.

    Gross was expected to appear in court Saturday.

