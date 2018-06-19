Search for Missing Swimmer, 8, Turns Into Recovery - NBC New York
Search for Missing Swimmer, 8, Turns Into Recovery

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 8-year-old boy is missing in the waters off Long Beach, and what started as a search has turned into a recovery, officials say

    • The boy had been swimming with his 11-year-old brother when the two began to struggle Tuesday evening; the older boy made it back to shore

    • There were warning signs at every entrance that swimming wasn't allowed without lifeguards on duty; lifeguards were not on duty Tuesday

    A search for a missing 8-year-old swimmer at a Long Island beach has turned into a recovery, officials say.

    Two young brothers, ages 8 and 11, were in the waters at Long Beach -- where swimming was off-limits Tuesday because lifeguards were not on duty -- and began to struggle while swimming, according to the fire commissioner on scene. 

    The older brother was able to make it to shore, but the 8-year-old boy was not, the fire commissioner said. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene at Ocean Beach Park showed the beach crawling with lifeguards and police vehicles. Rescuers were also out on boats and jetskis, searching the waters. A police helicopter was also in the air, aiding in the search.

    Search for Missing Boy at Long Beach

    Nassau Police and the Coast Guard were among the responders searching for the young boy in the ocean. By 9 p.m., the search had turned into a recovery. Crews were wrapping up for the night and are expected to resume the operation Wednesday. 

    The 11-year-old brother was taken to a local hospital, where he's in stable condition, officials said. 

    The fire commissioner said there were signs posted at every entrance to the water warning beachgoers they cannot go into the water because lifeguards weren't on duty. It's not clear if the brothers were accompanied to the beach. 


