Search for Missing Swimmer, 8, Turns Into Recovery

Chopper 4 is over Long Beach, where crews were searching for missing swimmers Tuesday evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know An 8-year-old boy is missing in the waters off Long Beach, and what started as a search has turned into a recovery, officials say

The boy had been swimming with his 11-year-old brother when the two began to struggle Tuesday evening; the older boy made it back to shore

There were warning signs at every entrance that swimming wasn't allowed without lifeguards on duty; lifeguards were not on duty Tuesday

A search for a missing 8-year-old swimmer at a Long Island beach has turned into a recovery, officials say.

Two young brothers, ages 8 and 11, were in the waters at Long Beach -- where swimming was off-limits Tuesday because lifeguards were not on duty -- and began to struggle while swimming, according to the fire commissioner on scene.

The older brother was able to make it to shore, but the 8-year-old boy was not, the fire commissioner said.

Chopper 4 over the scene at Ocean Beach Park showed the beach crawling with lifeguards and police vehicles. Rescuers were also out on boats and jetskis, searching the waters. A police helicopter was also in the air, aiding in the search.



Nassau Police and the Coast Guard were among the responders searching for the young boy in the ocean. By 9 p.m., the search had turned into a recovery. Crews were wrapping up for the night and are expected to resume the operation Wednesday.

The 11-year-old brother was taken to a local hospital, where he's in stable condition, officials said.

The fire commissioner said there were signs posted at every entrance to the water warning beachgoers they cannot go into the water because lifeguards weren't on duty. It's not clear if the brothers were accompanied to the beach.



