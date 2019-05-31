Local high school students got career advice courtesy of some of the most high-tech companies in NYC.

The New York Urban League sent 150 juniors and seniors from public schools to participate in their annual Young Men’s Empowerment Day on Friday. Microsoft held one of the events in their Times Square offices, where students were inspired to pursue careers in technology.

NBC 4 New York anchors David Ushery and Stacey Bell hosted a lunch with some of the students, talking with them about their careers what it's like to work at WNBC. The also offered advice to those who were considering pursuing a career in journalism.

This year’s theme for the day was “Be You, Be Exceptional,” encouraging and stimulating young men to be their best selves.

New York Urban League Holds Young Men's Empowerment Day

The list of companies who participated and who the students heard from includes Google, the NBA, Harlem Hospital and American Airlines.