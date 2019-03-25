Loaded Handgun Found in Backpack at Long Island Elementary School: Source - NBC New York
Loaded Handgun Found in Backpack at Long Island Elementary School: Source

A school employee found the gun in the backpack at Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin after noticing that it seemed heavy, a law enforcement source said

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago

    Loaded Handgun Found in Backpack at Long Island Elementary School: Source
    Meadow Elementary School.

    What to Know

    • A loaded handgun was found in a student's backpack at a Long Island elementary school, a law enforcement source says

    • A school employee found the gun at Meadow Elementary School after noticing that it seemed heavy, according to the source

    • The source said it appeared to be an illegal gun taken from someone connected to the student's mother

    A loaded handgun was found in a student's backpack at a Long Island elementary school, a law enforcement source says. 

    A school employee found the gun in the backpack at Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin on Monday after noticing that it seemed heavy, according to the law enforcement source. 

    The source said it appeared to be an illegal gun taken from someone connected to the student's mother. 

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the incident, and no one had been arrested in connection with the incident as of Monday afternoon. 

    The Baldwin School District on Monday said in a statement that "staff was made aware of the occurrence, the police were notified and the situation was rectified immediately," adding that the "safety of our students and staff is always a top priority." 

    "Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose any further details," the statement added. 

