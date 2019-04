A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to a Brooklyn school, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York.

The student apparently brought a loaded .44 magnum in a book bag to a charter school on Driggs Avenue, sources say.

A fellow student told an adult that the teen had the gun in his back pack and a staff member found it, according to sources.

The student was arrested without incident. Sources say the school does not have metal detectors.