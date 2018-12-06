School security officers found a loaded gun in a 14-year-old boy's backpack at a middle school in Brooklyn Thursday, officials say.

The school security officers' union says a guard found the loaded 357 Smith and Wesson gun inside the student's backpack at IS 271 in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 1:45 p.m.

Another student had informed the principal of the gun in his classmate's bag, and the boy was escorted to the principal's office, the union says. School safety officers spoke to the boy, and he admitted he had a gun but said it didn't belong to him.

A message has been left with police and the Department of Education.