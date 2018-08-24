A man tried to rape a woman who got into his vehicle because she thought he was a livery driver, police said. Marc Santia reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 20, 2018)

Man Tried to Rape Woman Who Thought He Was Cab Driver: Cops

What to Know A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman who got into his car, thinking he was her livery cab driver

Cops said the man picked the woman up in Brooklyn, then drove behind a restaurant, attacked her and tried to rape her Aug. 6

The woman was able to fight the man off; he was taken into custody on Wednesday

The man who allegedly tried to rape a woman who got into his vehicle earlier this month because she thought he was a livery car driver has been arrested.

David Ramones, 26, faces charges of attempted rape, meancing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the attack on the 39-year-old woman he picked up in Brooklyn early on Aug. 6.

Not long after the woman got into the car, Ramones allegedly drove behind a fast food restaurant, showed the woman a gun, started hitting her face and body and tried to rape her, police said.

The woman was able to fight him off, at which point the man drove her to an unspecified location and forced her out of his car, the NYPD said.

The woman was treated at a hospital for pain and bruising to her face and torso.

It wasn't immediately clear if Ramones had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.