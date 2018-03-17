Livery Cab Driver Shot 7 Times: NYPD

A livery cab driver was shot seven times in the Bronx early Saturday, the NYPD said.

The cab driver union identified the victim as Jeffrey Cisnero Camacho, 26, and said he was robbed of $23.

Camacho was hailed down by a man at Boston Road and Fish Avenue and drove him to Morrison Avenue, where he was robbed and shot with a 9 mm automatic weapon, the union said.

The union "will offer a reward for information on this case," said Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Mateo planned to speak about the attack later Saturday.









