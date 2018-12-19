Manhattan is no stranger to wealth and riches, particularly in an area just south of Central Park that has become synonymous with exuberant luxury. However, you do not need to be a billionaire to live in the coveted “Billionaires’ Row” — you just have to be a multi-millionaire.



A $28.5 million duplex is up for sale in Spring Garden Residence at 157 West 57 just across the street from Carnagie Hall. One of only two residences in the exclusive tower to have private outdoor space on the park. The only other duplex residence was famously purchased by hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman for $91 million.

The property is listed with celebrity agent Ryan Serhant of Netseekers International.