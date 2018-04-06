Imagine living in the same building that music legend John Lennon once called home. Well, you now can – for a $13.2 million price tag.

A pricey and artistic unit in the Dakota — one of the most exclusive apartment buildings in New York City — is now up for sale. The renowned Upper West Side apartment building, which was designed by Henry Hardenbergh and completed in 1884, has been home to a number of celebrities over the years. Aside from Lennon, Lauren Bacall, Judy Garland, Jose Ferrer and John Madden have called the building home.

The historic structure located on 72nd Street is known for its Gothic-style gables, which lead to a gated entry. It also features a center courtyard and is across the street from Central Park’s Strawberry Fields.

The property is listed with Dolly Lenz Realty. See the full listing here.