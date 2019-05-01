Live Nation Offering $20 Concert Tickets to Some of Music's Biggest Names - NBC New York
Live Nation Offering $20 Concert Tickets to Some of Music's Biggest Names

Tickets go on sale Wednesday -- but you've got to get them while supplies last

Published 35 minutes ago

    General ticket sales start on May 1 at 9 a.m.

    What to Know

    • Music fans can get their hands on Live Nation's $20 all-in tickets from noon on Wednesday, May 1 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7

    • Limited quantities of the tickets are available while supplies last; all fees are already included in the $20 ticket price

    • Nationally, tickets are available for $20 for acts ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Luke Bryan

    Live Nation is once again offering $20 tickets to some of the company's hottest concerts as part of "National Concert Week" -- but you've got to move fast.   

    Music fans can get their hands on Live Nation's $20 all-in tickets from noon on Wednesday, May 1 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

    Limited quantities of the tickets are available while supplies last.

    The tickets are $20 all-in, meaning fees are already included in the price.

    Some of the shows include Backstreet Boys, Def Leppard, Dierks Bentley, Breaking Benjamin, Chris Young, Santana, Heart, DMB, Outlaw Festival, Korn, Zac Brown Band, Wiz Khalifa, Kirk Franklin, Peppa Pig and more.

    Nationally, tickets are available for $20 for acts ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Luke Bryan.

    You can order the tickets here.

