Live Nation is once again offering $20 tickets to some of the company's hottest concerts as part of "National Concert Week" -- but you've got to move fast.

Music fans can get their hands on Live Nation's $20 all-in tickets from noon on Wednesday, May 1 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Limited quantities of the tickets are available while supplies last.

The tickets are $20 all-in, meaning fees are already included in the price.

Some of the shows include Backstreet Boys, Def Leppard, Dierks Bentley, Breaking Benjamin, Chris Young, Santana, Heart, DMB, Outlaw Festival, Korn, Zac Brown Band, Wiz Khalifa, Kirk Franklin, Peppa Pig and more.

You can order the tickets here.