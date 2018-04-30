Live Nation's $20 Concert Tickets Go on Sale Monday -- Here Are 10 of the Dozens of Shows You Can See for Cheap in NYC Area
10 PHOTOS
41 minutes ago
This week is “National Concert Week” and that means $20 tickets for some of the biggest Live Nation shows coming up over the next few months.
National Concert Week runs through May 8 and music fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets from 8 a.m. on Monday, April 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8.
Limited quantities of the tickets are available and they are only available while supplies last. Here's a look at 10 of the hot shows in the NYC area. You can find all the options here.