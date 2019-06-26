What to Know The Haven Green LGBTQ-friendly senior housing development is expected to include 123 apartment units in the Little Italy neighborhood

LGBTQ seniors in Manhattan could soon have their own "haven" as the City Council on Wednesday approved the borough's first affording housing for its residents.

The "Haven Green" LGBTQ-friendly senior housing development is expected to include 123 apartment units in the Little Italy neighborhood, by Mott and Elizabeth Street, and it will be the third of such housing in the city.

The development's approval came as the city's first-ever residence for LGBT elders is expected to open this summer in Fort Greene.

"Nearly half of LGBT elders face discrimination when applying for housing, and as the LGBT older population rapidly grows toward 7 million by 2030, we must act now to ensure they have access to the housing they desperately need and deserve as they age," said SAGE CEO Michael Adams, whose organization has been advocating for LGBT elders for decades.

The development will require the mayor's approval and get through other legal hurdles before it can start construction. Lawsuits have already been filed against the project, Curbed NY reported in March.