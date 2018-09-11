What to Know An NJ man allegedly tried to rob two Manhattan stores within two hours Sunday, bashing employees with bottles and a ceramic pot

A 61-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested in a bizarre pair of Manhattan store attacks in which cops say he attacked employees with liquor bottles and a ceramic pot.

Rickey Hayes, of Newark, was charged Monday with multiple counts of robbery, assault and other crimes in the Sunday attacks.

In the first case, police say he walked into a liquor store on Ludlow Street shortly before 1 p.m., approached a clerk with a bottle of alcohol in his hands and threatened to hit him with it if the employee didn't give him cash. The employee refused, and cops say Hayes is seen on video trying to hit him with the bottle.

Then he starts throwing bottles of liquor at the worker. The employee ran out of the store and cops say Hayes opened the register, took $200 and ran off.

The employee was treated at the scene.

Less than two hours later, police say Hayes walked into a clothing store on Laguardia Place and attacked a 66-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman who worked there, punching and kicking both of them and beating the man on the head with glass jars and a ceramic pot. Both victims suffered numerous cuts to their heads and were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hayes had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.