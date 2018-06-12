Police are looking for a man they say bit off part of another man's lip during an argument in a Brooklyn subway station over the weekend.

It wasn't clear what started the fight at the Utica Avenue No. 4 subway station around 10 p.m. Saturday. At some point, it turned physical and the suspect, thought to be about 35 to 45 years old, bit the lip of the 37-year-old victim.

The suspect then ran off. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police released surveillance of the suspect in the station (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.