LinkNYC Kiosks Are Playing a Creepy Ice Cream Truck Jingle - NBC New York
By Ashley Serianni

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    The creepy, slowed-down version of the ubiquitous Mister Softee jingle has been playing through the LinkNYC kiosks.

    The off-kilter ice cream truck song was first noticed last week by passersby playing out of about 10 kiosks on Third Ave in midtown. As of Wednesday, social media users were still noticing them. 

    More have been spotted over the past week, including two around 67th and Broadway.

    LinkNYC representative insist that this is not a hack of their software, and that it's simply an 'old-fashioned phone prank'.

    The phenomenon was first reported by Gothamist

