Traffic is at a near standstill approaching the Lincoln Tunnel from Manhattan at the height of the Friday evening rush hour.

A disabled vehicle westbound inside the tunnel just after 5:30 p.m. had all lanes blocked at one point. Traffic was moving again by 6 p.m., but delays persisted.

The gridlock was also overflowing to the Holland Tunnel.

