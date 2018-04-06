Lin-Manuel Miranda Diagnosed With Shingles, Quarantined From Baby Son - NBC New York
Lin-Manuel Miranda Diagnosed With Shingles, Quarantined From Baby Son

The "Hamilton" creator tweeted Thursday that what he thought was just "the worst migraine ever" turned out to be the shingles.

By James Best

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, File
    This March 4, 2018, file photo shows Lin-Manuel Miranda in Beverly Hills, California.

    Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed Thursday that has been diagnosed with shingles, a day after tweeting that he had one of the worst migraines of his life. 

    "This isn't a migraine, it's shingles!" Miranda tweeted. "Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask until further notice."

    Severe headaches are often a symptom of the viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. The disease is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox and is highly contagious.

    On Friday, Miranda continued to joke about wearing a phantom mask with his Twitter followers giving updates on his health and comments on the articles about him in the news.


      

