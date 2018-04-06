Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed Thursday that has been diagnosed with shingles, a day after tweeting that he had one of the worst migraines of his life.

"This isn't a migraine, it's shingles!" Miranda tweeted. "Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask until further notice."

Severe headaches are often a symptom of the viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. The disease is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox and is highly contagious.

On Friday, Miranda continued to joke about wearing a phantom mask with his Twitter followers giving updates on his health and comments on the articles about him in the news.



