Limo Company Operator Indicted in NY Crash That Killed 20

Nauman Hussain was been charged with criminally negligent homicide, state police said. Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Limo Company Operator Charged in Wreck That Killed 20 People

UP NEXT

What to Know A grand jury has indicted the operator of a limousine company in a crash last fall that killed 20 people

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery announced the charges Friday against Nauman Hussain

He faces 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter

A grand jury has indicted the operator of a limousine company in a crash last fall that killed 20 people.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery announced the charges Friday against Nauman Hussain.

He faces 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

State police have said the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine should not have been on the road due to safety issues.

Limo Company Operator Charged in Killer Wreck

The operator of the company in Saturday's deadly limousine crash in Schoharie, New York, is in state police custody. Michael George reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018)

The Oct. 6 crash happened in rural Schoharie. The limo blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and crossed a state route into a parking lot where it struck a sport utility vehicle.

Hussain is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

His defense attorney Lee Kindlon has said investigators rushed to judgment.

An email was sent to Kindlon seeking comment Friday.

Copyright Associated Press