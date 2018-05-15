File Photo: An aerial view of the Statue of Liberty in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

What to Know The lighting system that illuminates the exterior of the Statue of Liberty National Monument will be temporarily turned off Tuesday evening

According to officials, the outage, which will start at about 6 p.m., will last about 6 hours and is necessary to complete electrical work

The lights on the statue’s torch, crown, and pedestal colonnade will remain illuminated

It’s lights out for the Statue of Liberty — at least for a few hours Tuesday evening.

The lighting system that illuminates the exterior of the Statue of Liberty National Monument will be temporarily turned off Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. However, the lights on the statue’s torch, crown, and pedestal colonnade will remain illuminated.

According to officials, the outage will last about 6 hours and is necessary to complete work on Liberty Island’s electrical system and to accommodate new project work.

The work is being conducted at night to avoid electrical outages during the day that would impact visitors and disrupt daily operations, officials say.



