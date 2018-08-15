Lightning Strikes Long Island Summer Camp, Devouring Building in Flames - NBC New York
Lightning Strikes Long Island Summer Camp, Devouring Building in Flames

One firefighter and one employee of the camp, which had just wrapped up its season last week, had minor injuries

Published 2 hours ago

    Melville Volunteer Fire Department

    Lightning struck part of a Long Island summer camp as severe storms tore across the region Tuesday, engulfing an entire building in dramatic flames. 

    Firefighters got a call shortly after 7:15 p.m. about the lightning strike at Usdn Camp in Wheatley Heights; multiple engines and emergency agencies responded. 

    The fire was under control within about half an hour, but one building was a total loss and another sustained heavy damage. One firefighter and one employee of the camp, which had just wrapped up its season last week, had minor injuries.

