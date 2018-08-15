Lightning struck part of a Long Island summer camp as severe storms tore across the region Tuesday, engulfing an entire building in dramatic flames.

Firefighters got a call shortly after 7:15 p.m. about the lightning strike at Usdn Camp in Wheatley Heights; multiple engines and emergency agencies responded.

The fire was under control within about half an hour, but one building was a total loss and another sustained heavy damage. One firefighter and one employee of the camp, which had just wrapped up its season last week, had minor injuries.